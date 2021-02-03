Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Monday, February 8, South Carolinians aged 65 or older can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
DHEC says any South Carolina resident aged 65 or older will be able to schedule an appointment regardless of health status or preexisting conditions.
DHEC officials say the time is right to expand the number of South Carolinians who are eligible to receive the vaccine thanks to increased vaccine allocations from the federal government and a streamlined, statewide vaccination plan.
Additional steps to expedite access to additional South Carolinians – including teachers and others in Phase 1b – will be made based on the use of the vaccine, the number of appointments made, and other information on vaccine supply.
“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”
State officials say 81.7 percent of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those 65 and older. The average age for COVID-19 related deaths in South Carolina is 75.
In South Carolina there are currently 458 activated COVID-19 vaccine sites, many currently accepting appointments, with the others set to begin accepting appointments soon.
Locations currently accepting appointments for the vaccine can be found by visiting DHEC's locator tool here.
