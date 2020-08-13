Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending August 8.
According to SCDEW, 5,921 people file an initial claim last week. That's down 2,988 from the previous week. Officials say this marks the lowest number of initial claims being filed since the pandemic began months ago ago.
For the second week in a row, Greenville County did not lead in initial claims for the previous week. Last week, Richland County saw the most in the state with 583. Greenville County saw the second most claims with 547.
“A new milestone has been reached as initial claims numbers come in under 6,000 new filers this week. However, to keep things in context, this is still three times higher than the weekly totals we were experiencing in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic fully affecting South Carolina,” states executive director Dan Ellzey.
“We know that South Carolinians are anxiously waiting for details about this weekend’s memorandum signed by President Trump that would provide additional benefits for eligible claimants. While we do not yet have guidance from the Department of Labor on how to implement this program, we do know several things. First, there will be additional funds added to an eligible claimant’s weekly benefit amount. Second, the payments will be made retroactive to claim week ending August 1, 2020. For that reason, it is critical for claimants to continue certifying each week that they are unemployed to ensure any back pay owed to them is processed without delay,” continued Ellzey.
“Due to the expected guidance requiring coding changes to our system, we do want claimants to understand that it will likely take several weeks before any additional retroactive benefits will be paid out. Until then, claimants will receive their weekly benefit amount for each week they’re found eligible for. We are also asking claimants to only call our call center staff for specific claims related questions. At this time, our staff do not have any more information than what we are providing here. Assisting with this request will help maintain manageable call wait times for other claimants who need claims specific assistance over the phone,” continued Ellzey.
SCDEW continues to urge job seekers to search out opportunities posted on their S.C. Works Online Services portal. Both job seekers and employers can explore these free services by clicking here.
In the last 21 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 712,449. SCDEW says more than $3.75 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
Due to the high volume of calls, officials say they have extended call center hours on Monday and Tuesday to now run 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. The rest of the week remains the same with hours on Wednesday - Friday running 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.