Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending August 1.
According to SCDEW, 8,909 people file an initial claim last week. That's down 3,285 from the previous week. Officials say this marks the lowest number of initial claims being filed since the pandemic began 20 weeks ago.
For the first time in months, Greenville County did not lead in initial claims for the previous week. Last week, Richland County saw the most in the state with 804. Greenville County saw the second most claims with 790.
“For the first time since this pandemic began, our initial claims numbers have dipped well below the 10,000 mark. People are reentering the workplace as employers find new ways to provide innovative and safe working conditions. With the latest restrictions removed last week on theaters, sports venues and concerts, the hope in the coming weeks is this will give a needed boost to many of our state’s desirable attractions and the talented hospitality-driven employees who work there,” states executive director Dan Ellzey.
“In fact, there are approximately 45,000 South Carolina jobs posted online. SC Works centers around the state have services, virtually and in person, to help individuals connect with actively-hiring employers and hot jobs in their area,"continued Ellzey.
SCDEW continues to urge job seekers to search out opportunities posted on their S.C. Works Online Services portal. Both job seekers and employers can explore these free services by clicking here.
In the last 20 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 706,528. SCDEW says more than $3.68 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
But it's not all good news. Officials say they have noticed an unfortunate development not only in our state, but nationwide.
"We are currently tracking potential claimants who are filing for unemployment benefits while receiving a paycheck from their employer through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Each week during the claim certification process, claimants are specifically asked if they have earned wages for that claim week. If it is investigated and confirmed that a claimant is receiving both unemployment benefits and a paycheck from their employer, their eligibility status for unemployment will be deactivated, they’ll be required to pay the benefits back in full and they may face criminal charges. Employers found complicit to this activity will have their forgivable loan status revoked, which would require them to repay the amount loan in full. This is a very serious matter,” continued Ellzey.
The state says they are doing everything that can to remain good stewards of the federal funding and to maintain the integrity of the unemployment insurance program.
