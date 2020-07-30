Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending July 25.
According to SCDEW, 12,194 people file an initial claim last week. That's down 2,152 from the previous week. Officials say this marks the lowest number of initial claims being filed since the pandemic began 19 weeks ago.
Greenville County saw the most initial claims this past week totaling 1,080 narrowly edging out Richland County at 1,065.
“For the first time since the pandemic emerged in South Carolina, our initial claims numbers have dropped below 13,000. Our economy is gaining traction as business owners re-open with strict safety protocols, recall their
work forces and recruit new employees. We are strongly encouraged by this downward trend in initial claims and the performance of the economy,” states executive director, Dan Ellzey.
“It is important for all people receiving South Carolina unemployment benefits to understand that they will receive their last payment of the weekly FPUC $600 this week. We recognize, however, that debate is taking place at this time in Washington over a possible extension of federal unemployment benefits. If there is no agreement, these payments will not be restarted. If there is agreement, it could take a while to implement a different federal program developed by Congress depending on the complexity of the changes. It is just not a matter of stopping and then re-starting the program,” continued Ellzey.
SCDEW continues to urge job seekers to search out opportunities posted on their S.C. Works Online Services portal. Both job seekers and employers can explore these free services by clicking here.
In the last 18 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 697,619. SCDEW says more than $3.6 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
