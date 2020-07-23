Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending July 18.
According to SCDEW, 14,346 people file an initial claim last week. That's down 4,983 from the previous week. Officials say this marks the lowest number of initial claims being filed since the pandemic began 18 weeks ago.
Greenville County saw initial claims this past week totaling 1,353. Richland County had the second most claims in the state at 1,141.
“The latest initial claims data is evidence of a strong South Carolina economy. This week marks a more significant decrease than we have noted in the last six weeks of initial claims data. In fact, it is the lowest number since the pre-pandemic week of March 14, 2020,” states executive director, Dan Ellzey.
“The FPUC program, which provides an additional $600 per week to eligible claimants will end on July 25. If there is no extension of the benefit, the $600 payment will no longer be paid to eligible claimants. There is, however, congressional activity involving an extension or amendment of the current law. If additional funding is included in the new legislation, the US Department of Labor will have to provide guidance to states and then it will become the states’ responsibility to implement the program. The complexity of changes will dictate the timeline of implementation, which means there could be a lapse before the new law can be executed and additional payments are distributed. If there is a lapse, claimants will continue to receive their weekly benefit amount for each week they are found eligible for benefits, and, of course, if new legislation allows for a back date of pay,” continued Ellzey.
SCDEW says at this time, there are more than 95,000 job opportunities posted statewide on their S.C. Works Online Services portal. Both job seekers and employers can explore these free services by clicking here.
In the last 18 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 685,425. SCDEW says more than $3.37 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
