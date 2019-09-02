(FOX Carolina) - South Carolina State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones wants residents who could possibly be affected by Hurricane Dorian to be prepared and fire safe.
According to Jones, “The first priority is to be prepared by having a basic disaster supply kit."
Jones said that kit should include bottled water, one gallon per day per person for three days. A three day supply of food. A battery-operated portable radio, first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, and a fire extinguisher.
Jones also wanted to remind residents to expect power outages, and offered tips for being safe when using candles or a generator.
Jones said that candles should always be in a sturdy candle holder on an uncluttered surface, never used in a home where oxygen is used, and never left burning unattended.
When operating a generator, Jones said to make sure the generator is in a well-ventilated location outdoors away from doors, windows and vent openings. He added to never operate a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.
