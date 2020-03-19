Election 2018-South Carolina-1st District

In this July 26, 2018 photo, Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who is running for the 1st Congressional District, speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at Low Tide Brewing in Johns Island, S.C. Cunningham has raised more money than his opponent, and even has a handful of endorsements from Republican mayors and other officials in South Carolina’s coastal 1st District. (Wade Spees/The Post And Courier via AP)

South Carolina (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, South Carolina U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham announced he would begin self quarantining after learning he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the post made on Cunningham's Twitter account, the contact happened with another member of Congress. 

Cunningham said he made the decision to self quarantine until March 27 out of an abundance of caution after speaking with the attending physician of the U.S. Congress. 

