South Carolina (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, South Carolina U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham announced he would begin self quarantining after learning he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the post made on Cunningham's Twitter account, the contact happened with another member of Congress.
Cunningham said he made the decision to self quarantine until March 27 out of an abundance of caution after speaking with the attending physician of the U.S. Congress.
