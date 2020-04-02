Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday morning, unemployment insurance claims were released for South Carolina for the week ending March 28.
The SC Department of Employment and Workforce said claims numbered at 64,856, an increase of approximately 108.85% from the previous week of 31,054.
Since the week ending March 14, the state has seen an increase in unemployment of 3,149 percent. At that time, the state's unemployment numbered at 1,996.
Horry, Charleston and Greenville Counties are still the hardest hit, each one filing between 6,500 and 9,600 claims.
Important Information to Know About the Unemployment Insurance Process
- The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online. You do not have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. There is no “in-person” process.
- Most of the questions the agency is receiving through their call center can be found on our website dew.sc.gov and their YouTube page SC DEW. Check the site in order to avoid the wait!
- There are many exceptions to the unemployment insurance process due to federal and state assistance. The SCDEW is updating their dew.sc.gov/covid-hub daily to explain these. Check back often.
