Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walmart associates in South Carolina will be seeing a bump in their paychecks today.
Hourly associates in South Carolina received another cash bonus, adding up to more than $8,000,000 statewide.
This marks the third bonus in less than three months for employees. The company is awarding $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates and $400 to assistant managers.
In order to be eligible, employees had to be with the company since June 5.
The company says they are continuing to look for ways to reward and recognize their associates hard work while staying focused on their overall well-being and safety.
