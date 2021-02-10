COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina lawmakers want to allow people who have permits to carry concealed guns permission to carry their weapons out in the open.
South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called “open carry,” joining atypical partners like Illinois, New York, California and Florida.
The opposition isn’t exclusively from gun control proponents.
Both local and state law enforcement leaders have said allowing even trained people to openly carry guns in South Carolina could make it harder to determine who are criminals in emergencies.
A House subcommittee is holding a public hearing on the bill Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.