FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster's third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican's campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)