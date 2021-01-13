Virus Outbreak South Carolina Pence

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a discussion about upcoming COVID-19 vaccines at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville, S.C., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. McMaster said South Carolina has a detailed plan to distribute the vaccine as early as next week. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to share his priorities for the year at his State of the State address.

McMaster plans to deliver his speech in person Wednesday night despite COVID-19 concerns. The 73-year-old governor was infected with the virus in December, along with his wife.

The speech is given before a joint meeting of House members and senators in the House chamber, which is typically crowded when just the 124 representatives are in the room.

McMaster’s speech is expected to hit on the same themes as the budget request he made last week. The governor's speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

