COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - The South Carolina House has overwhelmingly approved its new districts that appear to maintain Republican dominance in the chamber and protect many, but not all, incumbents.
The 96-14 vote likely locks in the maps, because the Senate traditionally doesn't alter the House maps, and the House does the same for the other chamber.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster also is almost certain to sign off on the plan.
Legal challenges to the maps are practically guaranteed, but they aren't significantly different from the districts drawn after the 2010 U.S census.
The Senate returns to special session Monday to consider its maps.
