COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Southeastern Conference is shuffling around several football games because of COVID-19 developments, while next week's matchup between U of SC and Lousiana State will simply kick off at a different time.
The SEC says the Gamecocks and LSU Tigers will instead kick off at 7 p.m. EST, with the game airing on ESPN. Before the shuffle, the game was slated to air on the SEC Network with kickoff at 4 p.m. EST.
The schedule changes came after two SEC programs reported positive virus cases in their teams. Vanderbilt and Florida both have reported such cases, triggering the need to alter schedules.
Here's what the new SEC schedule looks like now:
- Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
- South Carolina at LSU remains on Oct. 24, changes game time to 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
- Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
- Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network Alternate
- Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA
- LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA
