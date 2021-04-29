Open Carry-South Carolina

People listen to a Senate subcommittee hearing about a bill that would allow people who already have concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill doesn't appear to have time to pass this session. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have taken several steps to bring to a vote a bill that would allow licensed people to openly carry pistols and not hide them under a jacket. The bill appeared to be running out of time to pass in 2021, but senators held two subcommittee meetings this week and then voted 27-12 on Thursday to send the bill straight to the Senate floor. Senators then agreed to put the bill in a special slot where by rule it gets debated before most other legislation. The House has already passed the so-called open-carry proposal.

