COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have taken several steps to bring to a vote a bill that would allow licensed people to openly carry pistols and not hide them under a jacket. The bill appeared to be running out of time to pass in 2021, but senators held two subcommittee meetings this week and then voted 27-12 on Thursday to send the bill straight to the Senate floor. Senators then agreed to put the bill in a special slot where by rule it gets debated before most other legislation. The House has already passed the so-called open-carry proposal.
