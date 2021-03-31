COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has unanimously passed a proposal that would require all schools to provide in-person classes five days a week starting as soon as April 12.
The proposal passed Wednesday would also require schools provide five day a week classes next school year too. The resolution would ban districts from making teachers give instruction both virtually and in person unless there are "extreme and unavoidable circumstances" and the district would then have to pay the teacher more.
Fifty-four of South Carolina's 79 traditional school districts are back to five days of in-person classes. All but six districts plan to offer them by the April 12 deadline.
