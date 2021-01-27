COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has given initial approval to a bill preventing abortions on fetuses when a heartbeat can be detected.
Just one Republican joined Democrats in a 29-17 vote Wednesday.
The proposal likely faces a final vote in the Senate on Thursday before being sent to the House.
Democrats promised a tough fight both through filibuster and any legislative machinations, but their chances appear dim.
Fetal heartbeats are usually around the sixth week of pregnancy and before most women know they're pregnant. T
he bill does now have exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest and when the mother's life is in danger.
The House has passed similar bills previously and Gov. Henry McMaster says he'll sign it immediately.
