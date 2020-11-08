COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It's about to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Statehouse.
The official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front lawn of the capitol Monday morning.
That will give workers about two weeks to decorate and trim the tree before the Christmas lights are turned on by the governor at his annual Carolighting ceremony on Nov. 22.
Officials say the ceremony won't be as elaborate this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
