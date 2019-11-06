PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Clemson Livestock Poultry Health reported Pickens County's first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a 14-year-old horse Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post, the QH gelding was well vaccinated, and thankfully survived the virus.
The agency urges all livestock owners to check with their veterinarians to be sure Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), WNV and rabies vaccinations are up to date.
