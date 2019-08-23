In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, photo provided Saturday, Aug. 17, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, watches the test firing of an unspecified new weapon at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea on Saturday said leader Kim supervised another test-firing of an unspecified new weapon that extended a streak of weapons demonstrations seen as an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear negotiations and their joint military exercises. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)