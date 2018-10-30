Columbia, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- The iconic Grammy nominated, 90's female R&B/pop group En Vogue will be performing live at S.C's largest free New Year's Eve party - Famously Hot New Year! The performance will be followed by the biggest fireworks display in the state in downtown Columbia, S.C.
The group is known for their hits, "Hold On", "Free Your Mind", "Never Gonna Get It", "Whatta Man" (featuring Salt N Pepa) and more. Columbia's own jazz and brass group Soda City Brass Band will be performing along with Charleston's indie group Little Stranger.
Set next to the historic S.C. State House on Main Street in Columbia, S.C., the celebration features food from local vendors; beer, wine and bubbly; street merchants and more in a fun, friendly festival environment amid downtown Columbia, S.C.’s vibrant, walk-able lifestyle districts.
A free concert featuring a national headliner, a midnight countdown, and the fireworks make for a New Year's celebration. The event is in the midst of plentiful parking, hotels, restaurants and shops for those planning a visit to celebrate New Year’s Eve in South Carolina’s capital city.
