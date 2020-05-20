RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina officials say that, based on trends and data concerning the coronavirus, they feel it is time to enter Phase II of their plan to safely reopen the state.
Governor Cooper deemed the phase "Safer at Home." It will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Cooper says that after nearly two weeks of entering the first phase, state and health officials deemed the key indicators concerning COVID-19 trends in North Carolina were stable. However, the governor said this next phase will be a more modest step than originally envisioned.
While the Stay at Home order has been lifted, Cooper still recommends staying home as much as you can - thus the "Safer at Home," title. He says it's better for the state's vulnerable populations, as well as the better health of all North Carolinians.
"Just because you can go more places, doesn't mean you always should," Cooper said at a press conference Wednesday.
Under Phase II of the reopening plan, the following are permitted to reopen with slight restrictions:
- Restaurants can open their doors for dine-in service but only at 50% capacity
- Some close-contact services like barbershops and salons can open their doors, but at 50% capacity.
- Swimmers can head to the pool, but only half of capacity may be allowed
- Overnight and day camps will be allowed to be held, but with safety rules
- Childcare facilities, which have remained open to help essential workers with children, can now enroll all children once more
There are still a few businesses and facilities that will remain closed in this next phase. They are:
- Bars
- Nightclubs
- Gyms/indoor fitness facilities
- Indoor entertainment venues (movie theaters, museums, bowling alleys)
- Playgrounds
As far as mass gatherings go in North Carolina, Cooper says there should be no more than ten people gathering indoors. A limit of 25 people has been placed for any outdoor gathering.
This applies to event venues, conference centers, stadiums/sports arenas, amphitheaters, parks and beaches.
