CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ray Ray McElrathbey's story is about to hit the home screen next month.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the former Clemson Tiger said "Safety", the film that tells the story of him and his younger brother Fahamaar, will make its debut on the Disney+ platform on December 11. Central to the film's plot is how McElrathbey took in his younger brother as a guardian while still playing college football, and how the Clemson Tiger family rallied around them.
Part of the movie includes a game scene at Memorial Stadium, which was shot during halftime at a home game in September 2019. Parts of the movie were also shot on-location at Clemson University.
In the starring role as McElrathbey is Jay Reeves, who at one point lived right across the street from the stadium. He's now based in Los Angeles.
Here's a look at our previous coverage of the production of "Safety":
