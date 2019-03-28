SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Salem police say an accident at the post office unfolded because the driver was simply trying to avoid hitting someone else Thursday afternoon.
Officers tell FOX Carolina the elderly driver was pulling into the parking lot around 3:30 p.m., and that as she was pulling forward saw another car with someone getting out. She tried to stop to avoid the person, but SPD says she accidentally hit the gas pedal, speeding forward and hitting the left column.
We're told the column was moved off of the foundation, and officers say postal workers told them on scene the office is closed until further notice because the entrance near the column is the only one for customers.
SPD says there are no charges or tickets for the driver.
A viewer sent a photo of the scene to FOX Carolina.
