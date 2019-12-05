WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Federal lawmakers from South Carolina, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, both Republicans, on Thursday issued their responses to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she had instructed committee chairmen to begin drafting Articles of Impeachment against President Trump.
Below are the remarks released on behalf on Sen. Graham:
“Three liberal law professors testifying they believe President Trump did something wrong has not dramatically shifted public opinion in favor of impeachment. Liberal law professors wanted to impeach Trump on Inauguration Day. The American people are smart enough to see through this sham.”
“I’m glad to see Speaker Pelosi is “keeping her word” to be thoughtful and prayerful about impeachment. One day after hearings involving law professors giving their opinions, she is directing the House to draft Articles of Impeachment. Salem witches got better deals than this.”
“Speaker Pelosi is the conductor of the impeachment train in name only. The American people understand Pelosi has two choices: drive the train, or be run over by it. She is living in fear of The Squad.”
Below are the remarks released on behalf of Rep. Duncan:
“It’s astounding to watch Speaker Pelosi pretend Democrats have taken this process solemnly and seriously, when it has been a predetermined outcome since January 2017. This has been – for a long time – a verdict looking for a crime.
“The facts remain on President Trump’s side. If the supposed crimes are beyond a reasonable doubt, why do you need to bring in liberal law professors, with a history of anti-Trump bias, to discuss what exactly the crimes are?
“Democrats’ quest to impeach the President over the Russian collusion hoax failed. The Mueller investigation only resulted in convictions of crimes unrelated to candidate Trump, or, President Trump. The Democrats’ narrative crumbled after 22 months of investigating, 2,800 subpoenas issued, 500 witnesses interviewed, and over $25 million tax dollars spent.
“So, they had to move on to the next shiny object – Ukraine. The House Intelligence Committee’s investigation led by Chairman Adam Schiff in the Capitol basement provided no material facts, just hearsay, conjecture, opinions differing from the President on foreign policy, and personal biases.
“This is a sham – and the American people know it. There is no evidence and there is no case. All that exists is an enormous hatred for the man in the White House. The Democrats are setting a horrible precedent by attempting to impeach a President, without evidence, over disagreements in policies and personal dislike for the person holding the Office of the President of the United States.”
