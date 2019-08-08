ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Question: should students buy bulletproof backpacks instead of opting for their favorite cartoon characters?
The answer for many parents nationwide is yes, especially in the wake of recent mass shootings in schools, shopping centers, and other public places.
FOX Carolina spoke with Yasir Sheikh, president of Guard Dog Security. He started making bulletproof backpacks after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, introducing the idea the following year. He says the creation of the backpacks is in response to what parents are worried about the most: protection.
“We thought there seems to be a heightened level of demand for school safety,” said Sheikh.
The backpacks are used to shield a body from gunfire. Versions for kids and adults are now available on the market from a variety of companies.
“If the shooter’s in front of you, if you’re in a classroom situation we always encourage the user to have the backpack to take it, grab it, hold it over their head, covering their vital organs. They can do that in crouching position or in a standing position as well," Sheikh said. He also noted their effectiveness against a variety of ammunition.
“The backpacks are rated level 3-A. It protects against 9mm, .44 mag handguns, it can also protect against shotgun caliber ammunition as well.”
We also sat down with Kyle Newton, the assistant superintendent for Anderson School District Five. He says parents are absolutely right to worry, and his district does everything they can to protect their students.
“We’re at that place where people feel like that’s something they need to do to protect their child or add another layer of security,” Newton said. He notes the district is not against the backpacks and has no requirements for book bags, like a clear bag policy.
Newton says the concept is a good idea, but the question has to be asked: will this cause students to constantly worry about tragedy unfolding in the middle of class?
"That's a slippery slope," Newton admits. "You hate that kids have that fear, which I know they do. We've seen it time and time again."
