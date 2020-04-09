Saluda, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Saluda County have charged three people with involuntary manslaughter after a sheriff's office discovered a body early Sunday morning.
According to deputies, on April 5, they along with EMS responded to an address off Oakdale Drive where they found Joseph Glenn Grubbs, Jr. of Greenville deceased on the side of the roadway.
Deputies say with the help of SLED, they quickly identified Grubbs which led them to arrest his girlfriend, Constance Leigh Jackson, on Monday morning. On Wednesday morning investigators arrested James Alex Welch of Edgefield. Thursday morning, a final suspect, Kaide Howell of Windsor, was arrested, based on the evidence that was obtained by investigators
All three individuals have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and are in the Saluda County Detention Center.
The Saluda County Sheriff said he, "was pleased with the swift actions of the investigators in getting the first arrest withing 24 hours."
More news: Deputies: Teen killed, three others wounded after shooting at Greenwood apartment complex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.