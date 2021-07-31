SALUDA, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Saluda Fire Department (SFD) says the were working to rescue an injured hiker near Green River Cove Road on Saturday.
According to SFD, a woman was injured hiking and she has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is all of the details that we have right now. We will update this article as we learn more.
