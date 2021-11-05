- Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes
Saluda Hair Garage giving free haircuts for those with job interviews
- Tresia Bowles
SALUDA, NC (FOX Carolina) - A cosmetologist is giving away free, hair cuts to anyone with a job interview for the rest of November.
It's called "Hair Gets American Back to Work." He invited anyone with an interview this month to stop by Saluda Hair Garage.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2.3 million people are unemployed as of October 2021.
Owner Michael Cohen is working to do his part one cut at a time. And he says he's not worried about losing anything.
"If my business fails because I'm being kind to others, and whatever else, then, I guess it'll fail," Cohen said.
Cohen says seeing his client's reaction is enough for him
"You cut their hair, and they feel completely different about themselves. There's no amount of money that somebody can pay me for that," said Cohen.
Tommy Darlington had a job interview last week.
"To be honest, I was a little nervous of going and asking for help. It's hard sometimes, even asking for help from a friend," said Darlington.
Darlington says he's in contract food delivery. And just like countless others, he took a hit during the pandemic.
"The market has saturated. So, I have to find something else to help pay my bills, because it's not cutting it anymore," Darlington said.
By the time Darlington left Cohen's chair, he says he felt more confident. And he's waiting to hear back from his interview.
"Basically, this is my art. And the way I can give back to the community is to make them feel good," said Cohen.
Cohen says he doesn't ask his clients for any proof. He uses the honor system.
"If people just one day a year just gave back their time to somebody else doing the artform that they already do, then this country would be a lot better of a place," Cohen said.
If you qualify for a hair cut, free of charge, you can stop by the Saluda Hair Garage, in Saluda, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. - 3p.m. on Saturdays.
