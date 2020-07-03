ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Hundreds of families will head into the July Fourth holiday weekend with extra food to put on the table.
Salvation Army of Anderson County gave away enough food to feed 2,000 people Friday morning to provide relief during the pandemic. Second Harvest Food Bank provided donations, while South Carolina National guard loaded up vehicles.
“There are families, single parents who don’t have anything in their cupboards,” said Rashad Poole of the Salvation Army. “If we can relax their minds and provide something they need most it’s a good thing.”
Cars lined Tolly Street in Anderson, stretching past West Whitner Street to receive free boxes of produce and dry goods, as well as gallons of milk from the Salvation Army building.
Organizers say they wanted to serve in a time of uncertainties, put peoples’ minds at ease, and ultimately end hunger.
The organizations hope to plan another food distribution event next month to continue helping families during the pandemic.
