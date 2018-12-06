GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former school bus being used by the Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Club was involved in a crash in Greenville County Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Easley Bridge Road near Andrews Street, according to the SC Highway Patrol website.
A spokesperson for the Salvation Army confirmed one of their buses was involved and said no one was seriously injured.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
