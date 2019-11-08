Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today the Salvation Army kicks off it's 2019 Red Kettle Campaign across Greenville County.
According to the Salvation Army, they will have 45 locations across Greenville County where volunteer bell ringers will work to gather donations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The campaign, which kicks off Friday, November 8 and runs until December 24, raises money for the Salvation Army's year-round programs including the emergency homeless shelters, men's addiction rehabilitation program, and community dining hall.
The organization says they need volunteers. Businesses, students, churches, families and others are encouraged to register for a 2-hour shift or an entire day or multiple days. Anyone wishing to sign up can do so here.
“For over 125 years, The Salvation Army has used kettles in its fundraising efforts,” says Major Andy Kelly, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee Counties. “Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign support those in need in our community, both during the holidays and year-round. This year, The Salvation Army of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee Counties hopes to raise over $450,000 through the help of volunteer bell ringers and the new digital giving options.”
This year, the organization says in addition to accepting cash at all locations, all kettles will feature text-to-give information allowing donors to text "Kettles" to 41444.
