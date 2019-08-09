ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Anderson is stuffing backpacks with donated school supplies to pass out on Monday evening.
The community donated 18,000 items last week during the Stuff the Bus event that was held.
"I know as it gets back to school time right now kids are worried about what kind of backpack they may have or the cool supplies they have inside the backpacks so when they are handed one and you see the smile on their face you know they feel confident to enter the doors on the first day of school," said Rashad Poole. "That's all worth it."
You can grab a bag at the Salvation Army of Anderson Monday night between 7-8:30pm.
They said a child must be present to receive a bag.
