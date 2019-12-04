ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Anderson needs your help making sure local kids get some holiday cheer this season.
The chapter says 506 families with more than 1500 kids have applied for the Angel Tree Christmas gift program, but they still need gifts for more than 850 kids.
In-person donations of toys can be made at these locations in the county:
- Powdersville YMCA
- Anderson Mall
- South State Bank
- Walmart on Liberty Highway
- Walmart on the Hwy. 28 bypass
- Starbucks on Clemson Blvd.
- Anderson County Annex
- Figs
- The Salvation Army of Anderson
- Tucker's Restaurant
You can donate online at this link if you are unable to make in-person donations. Suggested donation amounts range from $10 up to $250, and include toys, winter outfits, Christmas stockings, and even a family Christmas dinner.
To learn more about the Anderson chapter, click here.
