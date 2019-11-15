GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville County needs your help making sure their emergency homeless shelters are ready to take in those in need this holiday season.
The shelter is seeking white sheet sets and pillows for the beds, size Twin XL for the sheets. Anyone who can donate them can drop them off at the Salvation Army location on 417 Rutherford Street, or buy online through the online Walmart registry. You can also purchase diapers and toys for the holiday season through the link.
You can learn more about the Greenville County chapter here.
