GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicked off today with the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club at Triumph Stadium.
The Salvation Army says it will need close to $250,000 to keep individuals and families in their homes this holiday season.
The donations raised through the red kettles support The Salvation Army's program in Greenville, including emergency shelter, food, disaster relief and more.
“We are huge supporters of The Salvation Army and the work they do all year long to help individuals and families struggling to make ends meet,” said Triumph team owner Joe Erwin in a press release. “We are honored to kick off the Christmas season with them on Saturday, and look forward to our continued support to help make the holidays bright for those who need it most.”
Volunteers with the campaign will be ringing bells at storefronts across the Upstate through Dec. 24.
Anyone interested in serving as a Red Kettle volunteer can visit the link below to learn more:
https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/greenvillesc/contribute/volunteer-opportunities.
“Need knows no season, and right now, we’re working hard to ensure families have enough food to eat, a safe place to sleep, and access to critical social services resources,” said Lauren Stephens, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army of Greenville in a press release. “We’re asking everyone to give what they can to help our most vulnerable neighbors this Christmas.”
