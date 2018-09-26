Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Spartanburg is seeking donations to its Family Store located at 1529 John B White Sr. Boulevard. Items specifically needed are gently used and new clothing and small household goods.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
In addition to clothing and small household items, furniture, bedding, and seasonal items can be dropped off during normal business hours.
One of our officers will be on hand if you have questions or want to do an interview.
For more information on donation drop off, please contact The Salvation Army Family Store at 864.576.6670
