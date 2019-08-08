(FOX Carolina) – Sam’s Club said some new frozen food products are coming to stores that may rival some of Chick-Fil-A's beloved menu items.
Per a news release, the new Member’s Mark “Southern Style Chicken Sandwich brings the same dilly-flavored breaded chicken and soft buttery bun we all crave for just $1.60 per sandwich.”
The sandwiches can be enjoyed after only 90 seconds in the microwave, even on Sundays.
A package of 10 sandwiches sells for $15.98.
Sam’s is also rolling out Member’s Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries, which can be ready in under 30 minutes in the oven or 15 minutes in an air fryer. Four-pound bags sell for $4.98.
Don’t worry, nugget lovers. Sam’s has a rival product for those too - the Southern Style Chicken Bites.
