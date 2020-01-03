PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's hard for Pickens mayor Fletcher Perry to look around his town and not see his old friend Sam Wyche.
"Some people say you can count your friends on one hand," Perry said. "That was Sam for me."
After a career in the NFL, Wyche came back to his hometown, then he took a seat on the county council.
But Perry said that didn't last long.
"He told me, he said, 'Fletch, you know, it's kind of hard politics to get stuff done.' he said, 'I believe I can get more stuff done serving outside politics,'" Perry said. "And that's what he did."
RELATED: Former NFL coach, Pickens native Sam Wyche has died at 74
Wyche served on community boards, helped get local gets into college and served with Meals on Wheels.
But a baseball field behind Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church was his true passion project.
"He gave his utmost energy to rehab that park," Perry said.
Wyche first set out to renovate the park more than a decade ago, finding financing through the MLB's Baseball Tomorrow fund with a grant upwards of $50,000.
"It was like him probably coaching a football game, saying, 'listen I'm putting my all in it,'" Perry said.
Wyche helped the community celebrate the ballpark's reopening with some help of another former Ohio sports star, Cincinnati Reds player Joe Morgan.
"He had him on the phone so everyone could hear him and it just spoke volumes to where his heart was," Perry said.
The field is now a place where people from any background and any age can gather, which Perry says was always Wyche's vision for the town.
"He'd want the Pickens community and Pickens county to come together and be the best it could be."
That's the part of Wyche's legacy Perry says he won't let people forget.
"Words cannot describe what Sam has done for this community," Perry said. "We're going to miss him. We're going to really miss Sam."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.