SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Seneca community is continuing to clean up after the devastating storms a little more than a week ago.
Samaritan's Purse is out in one neighborhood saving families thousands of dollars by cleaning up the damage for free.
This family says it was a miracle that their home wasn't destroyed because they say the storm passed right through their backyard.
The volunteer group Samaritan's Purse powered up several chain saws and cut away what was left of several trees that were damaged during the storm.
Donna Morton, homeowner, believes they were "pretty much we were right in the path. It is a miracle that our house didn’t get destroyed because so many peoples did. So many peoples houses are gone."
Morton says, "it’s that we are really hurting for everybody who lives around us."
Many are thankful for the volunteers who are making their way through the community.
Some of these volunteers from as far away as Pennsylvania.
This pastor is leading this group and says this work is about more than just giving this family their yard back.
Drew Alexander, Pennsylvania pastor, says, "We restore trees, we cut them down, tarp roofs, clear out houses when they flood, all those kinds of things, but mostly we restore hope. We want to give people who are out here feeling hopeless and helpless, the hope and the help they need in the name of Jesus."
As they worked limp by limp, getting the yard cleared out, they did so with a smile.
"The bible tells us that faith without action is dead so we have faith in christ but we want to show that by demonstrating our love for the people we come out and serve," Alexander says.
Wayne Morton, homeowner, says, "like donna said it is an answer to our prayer. Because this work was extensive it would take tens of thousands of dollars to get it back to where it was."
The services don't cost and the volunteers aren't paid either, but they say it was the least they could do for a hurting community.
