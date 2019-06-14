SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Spurred by the slaying of a USC student in South Carolina, lawmakers in North Carolina are working on new federal rules for ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to make users feel safer and know when drivers are legitimate.
The bill has been titled as "Sami's Law."
The push for it comes after the March death of USC student Samantha Josephson, who police say got into the car of an Uber driver impersonator, and was tragically kidnapped and murdered.
Sami's Law has been introduced by lawmakers to Congress, and is in the process of becoming federal law.
Under the bill, drivers would have to display the company's logo so that it can be read from 50 feet away during daylight hours and so the company's trademark emblem is illuminated at night.
Lawmakers hope that legislation, combined with efforts to encourage self-awareness by passengers, can help prevent more tragedies, like Samantha's.
