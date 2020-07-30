WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - A federal bill named after a slain University of South Carolina student is one step closer to becoming law.
The US House passed Sami's Law on Wednesday.
The bill was introduced in October 2019. If passed, it will ensure that:
States must require TNC (transportation network company) drivers to display (1) a front and rear license plate; (2) a scannable quick response or similar code on the windows for riders to verify that they are entering the correct authorized vehicle; and (3) illuminated signs that are visible in both day and night, and readable from fifty feet. Drivers must also get periodic safety inspections of their ride-hailing vehicle.
Additionally, the law will ensure that rideshare companies cannot sell their logos or signs to anyone who is not a driver under their employ.
Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), the bill's prime sponsor, said that among its provisions, Sami’s Law will “require ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to deploy a verifiable electronic access system to match drivers with passengers before the ride begins to enhance safety for the ride-hailing public," according to a news release from Smith's website.
The bill is named in honor of Samantha Josephson, a U of SC student who police said was kidnapped and killed in March 2019 by a man who also stands accused of impersonating her Uber driver.
Josephson's parents, Marci and Seymour, spoke on the House floor after the vote, stating, “It’s bittersweet. It’s been emotional. We’d much rather have Samantha sitting with us here on the couch, but to create a law so nobody else gets hurt is a good thing. It’s a huge step to get it through the House. Now we need to get the Senate to act on it hopefully soon.”
The Senate must approve the bill with at least 51 votes before it heads to President Trump's desk.
PREVIOUSLY -
Rideshare companies launch partnership with foundation launched by slain U of SC student's parents
