Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Sam's Club announced it would be expediting the rollout of curbside pickup nationwide, saying it would be available everywhere by the end of June.
The company says the pickup provides its customers with a form of no-contact delivery by allowing them to order online and picking up at the club without ever leaving their car.
The service will be available to all Plus-level members but for a limited time will be available to Non-Plus members as well.
“While free Curbside Pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment,” said Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club. “Because of that, we are going to temporarily make the service available for every member and do what we can to help them get the products they need, when and how they want them.”
The company says so far curbside pickup has been available at 16 locations with positive results. With that success, Sam's Club now plans to roll out the program to all 597 locations.
Here is how it works:
- After setting up an account, members place orders via the Sam’s Club app or at samsclub.com. Products marked ‘Pick up in Club’ are eligible.
- Members will then complete an online shopping list, select a pickup time and checkout. Same-day pickup is available.
- Upon arrival to the club, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.
For a limited time, Non-Plus members will be able to use this new service, but pickup will be limited to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Plus members will be able to schedule pickups as early as 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday.
Sam’s Club will also continue to offer its Concierge Service for seniors and high risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., until further notice.
