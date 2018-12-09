GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers in Cherokee County said a municipal sand and plow truck overturned while working to clear streets in Gaffney on Sunday.
It happened on West Floyd Baker Blvd. and Overbook Drive just before 10 a.m.
No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.
Troopers and the SCDOT are urging people to stay off the roads Sunday if at all possible.
