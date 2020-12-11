LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District #55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas announced Friday that students at Sanders Middle School will switch to eLearning for the final week before the Christmas Break.
The change will be in place for the week of December 14 – 18.
“We will continue to monitor staff and student cases over the two week holiday break but we do expect to return all campuses to full five (5) day per week face-to-face instruction when we return on January 4, 2021," Thomas said in a news release.
The release states that COVID-19 protocols require that LCSD 55 quarantine or isolate approximately 50 members of the staff and students at Sanders because of positive tests and close contacts.
Like Waterloo Elementary School, which the district announced Friday will also stay on eLearning until the break, the small staff at Sanders cannot absorb the significant level of staff absences.
The school will shift to providing meals through use of a drive through package meal pick-up.
