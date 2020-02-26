SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will still be rallying in the Upstate Thursday, but the venue has changed to accommodate more attendees.
According to Sanders' South Carolina team, the event will be held February 27 at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the rally will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Previously, the rally was planned to happen at the USC Upstate Health Education Complex on Campus Boulevard. However, Sanders' campaign says the move happened due to space concerns.
Sanders' rally comes just two days after a heated debate with other Democratic hopefuls in Charleston.
