GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a sanitation truck crashed into a bus stop shelter on Tuesday.
Police said it happened around noon at the intersection of E. Faris Road and S. Pleasantburg Drive.
The sanitation driver reportedly lost control of the truck, struck another vehicle, and then crashed into the shelter.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle complained of minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
No one else was hurt.
