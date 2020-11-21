GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Santa Claus will visit Treetop Quest in Greenville on Saturday, according to a release from the aerial adventure park.
The release says that Santa will be at the park from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm where he will prepare for his "big night" by flying from tree to tree on the zip-line.
According to the park, Santa will practice COVID-19 safety precautions and wear a face shield, he will also be socially distanced.
Visits with St. Nick will be contactless, according to Treetop Quest.
