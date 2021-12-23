GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Santa is offering sleigh rides through downtown Greenville this holiday season.
We caught up with him tonight and were even able to ride along with him.
Santa told us that this is the seventh year they've given these tours, and they usually stay booked through December.
Santa's sleigh is located on Main Street near the Ice on Main skating rink. After tonight he said they are offering additional rides on December 27 and 28.
To learn more about Santa's Sleigh Rides, you can visit their Facebook page
