Moncks Corner, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Santee Cooper approved a $5 million load to Laurens Electric Cooperative through the state-owned utility's economic development revolving loan program.
The loan will be used to construct a 150,660 square-foot, Class A speculative building in the 415 acre Connexial Center Industrial Park in Laurens County near Gray Court.
Laurens Electric Cooperative's President and CEO J. David Wasson Jr. said,“Its strategic location is among many positive factors that give this site tremendous potential as we move forward.”
“This part of our state continues to make significant economic development strides and this loan is indicative of Santee Cooper’s confidence in the region’s future,” said Pamela Williams, Santee Cooper’s vice president and CFO.
More news: Deputies: Dale Earnhardt Jr., family safe after jet crashes in TN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.